Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

