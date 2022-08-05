Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,304. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
