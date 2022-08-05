Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 86,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,304. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

