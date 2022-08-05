Tranchess Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001713 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.61 or 0.99992510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028486 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

