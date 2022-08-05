Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.15. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 48,222 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRZ shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
