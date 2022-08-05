TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 6.7%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 915,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

TransEnterix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Articles

