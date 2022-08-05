TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 9.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was up 9.6% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.17. Approximately 25,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 374,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

TMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $473,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransMedics Group Stock Up 13.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

