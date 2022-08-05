Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $1,826,169.15 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. 259,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,917. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 500,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,757,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

