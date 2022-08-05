Tredje AP fonden Has $3.61 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after buying an additional 635,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. 54,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

