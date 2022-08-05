Tredje AP fonden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.05. 9,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,065. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

