Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,621 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Snap by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 1,815,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,906,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

