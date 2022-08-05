Tredje AP fonden Sells 103,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,047. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

