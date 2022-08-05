TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$6.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TNET traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,929. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,318.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,318.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph A. Clark acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

