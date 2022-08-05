Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Earnings Results

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 18.9 %

Tripadvisor stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,544 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,192 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,301 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tripadvisor

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.