Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Earnings Results

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Tripadvisor Stock Up 18.9 %
Tripadvisor stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,544 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,192 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,301 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
