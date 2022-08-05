TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 65,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

