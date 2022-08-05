Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.25) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.29 ($2.94).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 193.61 ($2.37) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.80 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,085.04).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

