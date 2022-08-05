Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,523. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

