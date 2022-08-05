trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.50 at UBS Group

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.45.

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

