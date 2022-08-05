TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.