TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $197.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

