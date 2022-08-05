TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

