Truist Financial Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $70.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.
BERY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after acquiring an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
