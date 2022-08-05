Truist Financial Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $70.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

BERY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after acquiring an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

