Truist Financial Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 360,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,809. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

