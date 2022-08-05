Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TRUP traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 12,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

