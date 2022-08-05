Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.35

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.35 and traded as low as $68.00. Truxton shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

