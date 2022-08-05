Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 2,921,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,895. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $519.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Insider Transactions at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

