Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.84.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Twilio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

