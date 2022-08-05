Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $611,337.02 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $42.52. 15,940,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,696,910. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

