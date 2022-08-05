U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.2%

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.60 and last traded at $35.81. 2,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.