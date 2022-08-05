UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €111.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($115.46) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

Vinci stock opened at €93.10 ($95.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.73. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.