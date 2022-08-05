UBS Group Begins Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

