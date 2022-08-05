UBS Group Cuts Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target to €217.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Capgemini Cuts Dividend

Capgemini Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.