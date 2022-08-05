UBS Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Invesco Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

