Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0176

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $54,965.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00624459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.