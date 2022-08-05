Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0176

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $54,965.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00624459 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
