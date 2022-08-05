Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average is $234.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

