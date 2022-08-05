United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $25.29 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $635.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

