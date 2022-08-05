United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €25.88 ($26.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.26. United Internet has a 12-month low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($38.84). The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

