United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69), Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
