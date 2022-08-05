UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $532.06. 75,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

