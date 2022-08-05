Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. 884,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,320. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $220.23. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Universal Display by 604.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

