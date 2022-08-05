Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Universal Display Price Performance
OLED stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 884,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $220.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.