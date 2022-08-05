UnlimitedIP Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $515,931.52 and $387.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.