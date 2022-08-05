Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Utrust has a market cap of $67.08 million and $8.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

