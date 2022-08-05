V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.06.

V.F. stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. V.F. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

