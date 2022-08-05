Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,625 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $35,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

