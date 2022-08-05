Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $47.05. Valhi shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

Valhi Stock Down 12.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 1,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

