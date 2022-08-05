Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $47.05. Valhi shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 398 shares traded.
Valhi Stock Down 12.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 1,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valhi (VHI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.