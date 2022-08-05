Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

VLY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 42,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,823. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

