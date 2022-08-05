Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.