Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $93,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.22 and its 200 day moving average is $374.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

