Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $70.50. 164,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 339,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
