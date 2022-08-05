Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $70.50. 164,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 339,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $11,662,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 160,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.