Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

